Kyiv [Ukraine], May 8 (ANI): Two bodies were found and as many as sixty people have been feared dead in an airstrike carried out by the Russian forces on Saturday on a school in Luhansk, said a media report citing a local official.

The governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday on Sunday said that the two bodies were found in the debris and the chances of finding anyone still alive inside the school are very bleak.

On Saturday, when the school was bombed by the Russian aircraft, atleast 90 people were sheltering in the school, and around 30 people were rescued from the debris, out of which seven were reported to be injured, Hayday told CNN Media.

"The explosion happened inside the building. Rescuers are dismantling the debris as quickly as possible. The bodies of two people were found in the debris. The chances of finding anyone still alive are very small. There were 90 people inside the school building; 27 survived, and 60 people most likely died," said Hayday in a Telegram post.

He further said that a Russian aircraft on Saturday dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is some seven miles from the frontlines, CNN reported.

The media report further said, citing Hayday, "Almost the entire village was hiding. For everyone who did not evacuate, after the social club was hit, the basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took this chance from people."

The strike hit the school at around 4:37 p.m., local time on Saturday. Hayday said that it took almost four hours to extinguish the fire caused after the strike. He added that the rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

