Beijing, Jun 5 (PTI) Two persons were killed and six others went missing following a gas outburst in a coal mine in central China's Henan Province, official media reported on Saturday.

The accident happened at around 5:50 pm on Friday at a coal mine operated by Hebi Coal and Electric Co Ltd in Hebi City in Henan.

Two people were killed in the mishap, state-run CGTN reported.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing, local officials said.

