Abuja [Nigeria], December 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Nigerian army on Sunday said troops had killed at least 20 Boko Haram terrorists while repelling an attack launched by the terror group in the northeast region.

The attack on Saturday was repelled in the Askira-Uba local government area of the northern state of Borno, as the Boko Haram terrorists targeted a civilian population, said Ado Isa, a spokesman for the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Also Read | Pakistan Suffering Because of ‘Fake, Incompetent and Illegitimate’ Government, Says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Isa told Xinhua that one soldier was, however, killed and two others wounded in the gunfight.

The Boko Haram terrorists, suspected to have come from the Sambisa Forest, their largest training camp in Nigeria, had mounted on over 15 trucks and approached the Askira-Uba area from different directions simultaneously to wreak havoc, according to the army spokesman.

Also Read | Georgia High Court Rejects Latest Donald Trump Election Appeal.

Four gun trucks were captured by the troops, he said, adding some others were destroyed by airstrikes conducted in support of the ground troops.

The Boko Haram group has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The deadly group has also extended its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)