Lahore, December 13: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday slammed the Prime Minister Imran Khan government during the sixth Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally, saying that the country is suffering because of the "fake, incompetent and illegitimate government."

Addressing the gathering at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan, Bilawal recalled that his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had founded the party in Punjab. PPP workers in Lahore, Bilawal said, went through torture but continued to support democracy, Dawn reported. Also Read | Georgia High Court Rejects Latest Donald Trump Election Appeal.

He said he accepted neither the Prime Minister nor his Chief Minister. He insisted that the PDM's "war is not for power but for the rights" of the people.

Imran Khan became the prime minister with the help of "selectors," The Express Tribune quoted Bilawal as saying.

People of Karachi and Lahore are demanding the release of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Khurshid Shah from illegal imprisonment, he added.

Bilawal said the time for dialogue has gone and now the establishment has to listen to the demands of masses. "The time for a long march towards Islamabad has arrived and we will force Imran Khan to resign," he said. Also Read | Donald Trump Refuses to Relent, Says Fight to Overturn US Election Results ‘Not Over’.

"Dialogue can only be held after the removal of dummy prime minister [Imran Khan]," said Bilawal. Similarly, it is PPP Chairperson Bilawal's first appearance at a political gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan. His late mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, held a historic public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan in 1986.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)