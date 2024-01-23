Jerusalem, Jan 23 (AP) Israel's army says a total of 21 soldiers were killed in an attack in central Gaza, making it the largest single loss of life for the military since the war began.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, made the announcement on Tuesday, updating an earlier toll.

Also Read | ‘Zombie Viruses’: Climate Change Unleashes Ancient Threat As 48,500-Year-Old Virus Resurfaces From the Depths of Arctic Ice- Experts Warn of a Potential Global Pandemic Risk.

He said the soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby, setting off the explosion prematurely. The buildings collapsed on the soldiers. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)