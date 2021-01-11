Shandong [China], January 11 (ANI): Twenty-two miners are trapped following an explosion at a local gold mine in east China's Shandong on Monday.

"22 miners are trapped underground following an explosion at a local gold mine in Qixia in Yantai, East China's Shandong. Contact has not yet been made with the workers: local authority," Global Times said on Twitter.

