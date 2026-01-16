The 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) entered day 3 (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) entered its third day on Friday, with delegates from across the Commonwealth arriving at the Parliament House to participate in key discussions aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and modern parliamentary practices.

The high-level conference, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has brought together 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers from 42 Commonwealth countries, along with representatives from four semi-autonomous parliaments, underscoring the event's global significance.

Today, the sessions include a discussion on innovative strategies to improve public understanding of Parliament and enhance citizen participation beyond voting, to be addressed by Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana.

A keynote address on "Security, Health and Wellbeing of Members of Parliament and Parliamentary Staff" will also be delivered by Francis Scarpaleggia, Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, among other topics of discussion.

The day will also mark the formal handover of the CSPOC chairmanship, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla passing the baton to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons, who will host the 29th CSPOC.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference and addressed the session at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan.

PM Modi, during his address, said India has turned its vast diversity into a cornerstone of its democratic strength, noting that the country's strong democratic institutions and processes ensured that democracy was stable, efficient, and capable of operating at a large scale - all simultaneously.

"India has transformed diversity into a strength of democracy. India has proven that democratic institutions and democratic processes provide democracy with stability, speed, and scale--all three," the Prime Minister said.

Birla also addressed the gathering on Thursday, calling for a "collective responsibility" among Commonwealth nations to address challenges such as misinformation, cybercrime, and social division, while noting the "unprecedented" transformation in global technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Several international dignitaries highlighted the importance of India hosting the conference. Jamaican High Commissioner to India, Jason Keats Matthew Hall, said it was fitting for India--the world's largest democracy--to host such a gathering.

"It is very significant for India to host such an important meeting, especially given that India is home to the largest democracy, the largest parliament, and the largest political process in the world," Hall said, adding that the conference provided an opportunity to deliberate on "significant and meaningful subjects related to democracy in the 21st century."

In discussions on artificial intelligence, Hall stressed the need for a regulatory framework, noting that while AI represents technological advancement, it must be governed responsibly to prevent misuse and ensure it benefits society.

UK Member of Parliament and Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, said it was "wonderful" to be back in India and described the conference as "a family coming together to speak about the democratic world we represent."

Speaker of Parliament of Malawi, Sameer Gaffar Suleman, attending his first Commonwealth meeting, expressed gratitude to the Indian authorities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome, calling the sessions "a great learning experience".

According to an official release, CSPOC is deliberating on a range of contemporary parliamentary issues, including the evolving role of Speakers and Presiding Officers, technological innovation in parliamentary functioning, and enhancing citizen engagement in democratic processes. (ANI)

