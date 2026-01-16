Mumbai, January 16: A United States Senate hearing on the safety of abortion pills took a dramatic turn this week as Dr Nisha Verma, an Indian-American obstetrician-gynaecologist, became the subject of a viral debate over biological sex and gender identity. During the hearing on Wednesday, January 14, Republican Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) repeatedly pressed Dr Verma to answer whether "men can get pregnant". The exchange, which has since been shared millions of times online, has reignited a fierce national conversation regarding the intersection of medical science, inclusive healthcare, and partisan politics.

The Confrontation: 'Science vs Political Tools'

The hearing, titled "Protecting Women: Exposing the Dangers of Chemical Abortion Drugs", was intended to evaluate the regulation of mifepristone. However, the dialogue shifted when Senator Hawley and Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL) questioned Dr Verma on the biological reality of pregnancy. When asked point-blank if men can get pregnant, Dr Verma declined to give a "yes or no" response. "I'm not really sure what the goal of the question is," Verma stated, later adding that she treats "people with many identities". ‘Can Men Get Pregnant?’: Indian-American Doctor Nisha Verma, Senator Josh Hawley Clash at US Senate Hearing on Abortion Pills (Watch Video).

Senator Hawley countered by asserting that the goal was to "establish a biological reality". He argued that her refusal to acknowledge that only women get pregnant was "deeply corrosive to science and public trust". Dr Verma defended her stance by describing such binary questions as "political tools" that ignore the complexities of modern patient care.

Who Is Dr Nisha Verma?

Dr Nisha Verma is a board-certified OB-GYN and a complex family planning subspecialist. Born to Indian immigrant parents in North Carolina, she has built a distinguished career in reproductive health policy:

Current Roles: Senior Advisor for Reproductive Health Policy at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) and Adjunct Assistant Professor at Emory University.

Practice: She provides clinical care in Georgia and Massachusetts, often focusing on high-risk pregnancies and abortion access.

Advocacy: A fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health, she has frequently testified before Congress regarding the impacts of state-level abortion bans.

Backlash and Calls for License Revocation

The viral moment has led to swift political repercussions. Following the hearing, Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA) sent a formal letter to the Georgia Composite Medical Board demanding the revocation of Dr Verma's medical license. Carter argued that an "understanding of biological sex differences is foundational to the safe practice of medicine," and claimed that her refusal to answer the question rendered her unfit to practice in Georgia.

Supporters of Dr Verma, however, have lauded her for "holding space for complexity" and refusing to be drawn into what they describe as a "bad-faith" line of questioning designed to stigmatise transgender men and non-binary individuals who may seek reproductive care. ‘Why Did You Sell Us a Dream?’: Indian-Origin Woman Poses Tough Questions to JD Vance Over US Immigration Policy, His Wife Usha Vance’s Faith; Video Goes Viral.

The Abortion Pill Debate

While the "men can get pregnant" clip dominated social media, the core of the hearing focused on the safety of Mifepristone, which now accounts for over 60 per cent of abortions in the United States.

Republican Argument: Focused on the "dangers" of mail-order abortion pills and the lack of in-person medical supervision.

Democratic Argument: Cited over 100 peer-reviewed studies proving the drug’s safety and accused the GOP of using the hearing to pave the way for a national abortion ban.

The hearing marks one of the first major cultural flashpoints of 2026, signalling that gender identity and reproductive rights will remain central pillars of the upcoming election cycle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).