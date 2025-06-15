Sharjah [UAE], June 15 (ANI/ WAM): In a high-level operation named "Bottom of Darkness," Sharjah Police, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police and the Federal Anti-Narcotics Department at the Ministry of Interior, successfully foiled a major attempt to distribute over 3.5 million Captagon pills. The operation, which targeted a drug trafficking gang aiming to reach young people, was the result of extensive surveillance and strategic preemptive action.

According to Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, the seized drugs weighed approximately 585 kilograms, with an estimated street value exceeding AED 19 million. The gang had hidden the pills underground and concealed them using interlocking artificial flooring to evade detection. However, advanced analytical work led to the discovery of the stash and the arrest of the perpetrators.

Brigadier Al Asam emphasised the innovative smuggling methods used by the gang and noted the increasing use of social media platforms by traffickers to reach vulnerable youth. He credited the success of the operation to the professionalism and vigilance of the police, supported by cutting-edge technologies and integrated cooperation between national anti-narcotics agencies.

The Anti-Narcotics Department shared details of the gang's smuggling method with other law enforcement agencies across the UAE to strengthen the country's federal drug control system. Al Asam highlighted the need to stay ahead of evolving criminal tactics, especially as smugglers continue to aggressively target young populations.

Brigadier Al Asam called on the community to play an active role in combating drug trafficking by reporting suspicious activities. He stressed that public vigilance and family awareness form the first line of defence against addiction. Reports can be made via the toll-free number 8004654 or email dea@shjpolice.gov.ae. He concluded by expressing gratitude to the Federal Anti-Narcotics General Directorate and the Abu Dhabi Police Anti-Narcotics Directorate for their critical role in the operation and ongoing commitment to safeguarding society. (ANI/ WAM)

