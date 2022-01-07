Beijing [China], January 7 (ANI):At least three people were killed following the canteen collapse in China's Chongqing on Friday.

Rescuers pulled 13 people out from under the debris of a collapsed canteen in China's Chongqing municipality, presumably caused by a gas explosion, three of whom were dead, Sputnik reported citing China Central Television.

Earlier in the day, an explosion in the Wulong district of Chongqing, elaborating later that the incident occurred on Friday at 12:10 pm (local time) [04:10 GMT], when the building housing the canteen collapsed, trapping at least 20 people under the rubble, the Russian News Agency reported.

As of 6 pm (local time), rescuers had saved 13 people from the debris, three with no traces of life.

A search and rescue operation is underway at the site, with the police investigating causes. (ANI)

