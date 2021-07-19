Peshawar [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Three Pakistani policemen, including an official of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), were shot dead in separate incidents in Peshawar on Sunday.

According to Dawn, a policeman murdered his two colleagues performing duty at the Douranpur quarantine centre falling within the limits of Shah Pur police station.

An official identified the slain policemen as Sub-Inspector Gul Rehman and Hawaldar Imran. He identified the suspected killer as Abbas, who was arrested. The official said that apparently, the incident took place over some petty dispute, reported Dawn.

In the second incident, unknown assailants shot dead a CTD official identified as Safdar near the Motorway in the limits of the Chamkani police station.

A police official said that the slain had no enmity with anyone, adding that the police had registered FIR against unknown attackers. He said that the police were investigating the reasons behind the murder.

The police registered FIR against the unknown assailants under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The funeral prayers of cops were offered at the police lines. (ANI)

