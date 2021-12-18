Kabul [Afghanistan], December 18 (ANI): Around 200 evacuees from Kabul were airlifted by three Russian planes on Saturday.

The news was shared by the Russian Defence Ministry and it added that the evacuees consisted of Russian and Kyrgyz citizens and Afghan students studying in Russia, reported Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the planes delivered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

"Three military transport aircraft that shipped humanitarian aid to Kabul Airport, left Afghanistan with evacuated citizens aboard. About 200 Russian and Kyrgyz citizens and Afghan students who study in Russia are aboard the Ilyushin Il-76 planes," the statement read.

The planes will land at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow Region, according to the ministry.

This evacuation operation is the fourth organized by the Defence Ministry upon the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

