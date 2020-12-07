Abuja [Nigeria], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Nigerian military said Monday that three terrorists were killed after troops thwarted an armed attack on a village in the central state of Benue.

Troops of the "Operation Whirl Stroke" killed the terrorists at Tsehombe-Adaka village in Benue following credible information on Sunday, military spokesperson John Enenche said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi Assassination: Iran Claims Advanced Satellite Equipment Used in Killing of Nuclear Scientist.

Acting on "credible intelligence on the attack by bandits," the troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and made contact with the bandits, Enenche said.

The troops engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, killing three, said the spokesperson, adding that "others fled in disarray into the bushes with bullet wounds."

Also Read | Afghanistan: Car Bombing in Kandahar Province, 24 injured.

The troops also recovered some weapons from the terrorists after foiling the attack, he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)