Kabul, Dec 7: At least 24 people were injured in a car bombimg outside a district police station in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Monday, police said.

"The car bomb was detonated outside the central police station of Daman district at around 10.30 a.m. Initial information found 24 people, including 13 civilians were wounded by the explosion," a provincial police spokesman told Xinhua news agency. Afghanistan: 26 Afghan Security Personnel Killed in Suicide Car Bombing Near Army Base in Ghazni.

"The wounded were transported to a district hospital. People suffering from serious wounds will be shifted to a regional hospital in Kandahar city," he said.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky, the spokesman said. Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The country has witnessed a string of massive bomb explosions in recent months.

