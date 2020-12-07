Kandahar [Afghanistan], December 7 (ANI): As many as 33 people including police chief wounded in a car bomb blast near Daman police headquarters in Kandahar province of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported citing provincial governor spokesperson Bahir Ahmadi.

Ahmadi said those injured were nine policemen including chief Abdul Wadoud, 2 NDS personnel, 15 civilians and 7 employees at the district governor compound.

No terror group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack.

There has been an uptick in the violence in Afghanistan in recent time despite talks between government and Taliban. (ANI)

