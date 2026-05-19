World News | 3rd India-Nordic Summit: 8 Key Outcomes to Deepen Green Tech, Strategic Ties

Oslo [Norway], May 19 (ANI): India and the Nordic countries on Tuesday unveiled eight major outcomes at the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, elevating bilateral ties to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation across trade, climate, Arctic research, and defence.

One of the key outcomes of the summit was the elevation of India-Nordic ties to a "Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership" that aims to deepen cooperation in areas such as the blue economy, circular economy and digital infrastructure, while strengthening collaboration on climate action, energy security, water management and education.

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The leaders also agreed to leverage the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement and the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) to expand trade, investment and technology linkages.

According to the summit outcomes, the move is expected to boost sustainable economic growth, supply chain resilience and the circular and bioeconomy sectors. EFTA countries are also aiming to invest USD 100 billion in India, which is expected to support job creation and stronger markets.

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Climate action emerged as another major pillar of cooperation, with India and the Nordic nations agreeing to work together on scalable and investible climate solutions rooted in innovation. The initiative also promotes sustainable lifestyles and circular economy practices through India-led Mission LiFE, while accelerating cooperation in renewable energy and low-emission technologies.

The summit further strengthened India-Nordic engagement in the Arctic region, particularly in the fields of polar research, climate studies and environmental issues. Both sides agreed to pursue joint research initiatives focused on the Arctic.

In the field of science and technology, India and the Nordic countries launched joint research initiatives in identified STEM areas. The partnership will include collaboration between startups and incubators and promote research on next-generation communication technologies such as 6G.

The leaders also reaffirmed cooperation in the blue economy sector, including sustainable ship recycling, maritime security and Indo-Pacific cooperation. Joint activities are expected to be undertaken through bilateral Maritime Security Dialogues and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative in line with India's "MAHASAGAR" vision.

Another outcome focused on promoting mobility of talent by facilitating greater movement of students, academics, researchers and professionals between India and the Nordic countries.

The summit also laid emphasis on strengthening defence industrial collaboration. Nordic defence firms were invited to explore investment opportunities in India's defence industrial corridors, where 100 per cent foreign direct investment is being offered in select sectors.

Following these, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded these outcomes, stating, "India will keep working with the Nordic nations for: More trade and investment. Sustainable growth. Greater innovation. Climate action. Cooperation in the Arctic", in a post on X.

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit brought together the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and India to review progress and chart new avenues for collaboration amid evolving global challenges.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Acting Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen; Prime Ministers of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Finland's Petteri Orpo, Iceland's Kristrun Mjoll Frostadottir, and Sweden's Ulf Kristersson.

The latest edition of the summit builds on discussions held during the previous two India-Nordic meetings, which took place in Copenhagen in 2022 and Stockholm in 2018. (ANI)

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