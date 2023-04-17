Afsin [Turkey], April 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 23 km Southwest of Afsin, Turkey on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Afsin is a town in Turkey.

The earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 38.078°N and 36.762°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

