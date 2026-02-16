Ramadan 2026 Start Date: List of Countries That Have Already Announced Fasting

As the global Muslim community prepares for the holy month of Ramadan 2026 or Ramadan 1447, several national religious authorities have officially announced that fasting will begin on Thursday, February 19. The declarations come after astronomical calculations indicated that the new crescent moon will be invisible to the naked eye and telescopic aids on Tuesday evening (February 17), necessitating the completion of the 30th day of the month of Shaban on Wednesday (February 18).

A growing list of countries and religious councils has moved to provide clarity for worshippers, citing scientific data that confirms a Tuesday moon sighting is "astronomically impossible." Ramadan 2026 Date: When Is Moon Sighting and First Roza in Saudi Arabia?

1- Oman

The Main Committee for Moon Sighting declared that since the crescent will not be visible in any governorate on February 17, Wednesday will mark the end of Shaban, with Ramadan officially commencing on Thursday.

بيان اللجنة الرئيسة لاستطلاع أهلة الشهور الهجرية بشأن عدم ثبوت رؤية هلال شهر #رمضان لعام 1447 هـ لاستحالة رؤيته فلكيًا Statement of the Main Committee for Moon Sighting on the Astronomical Impossibility of Sighting the Crescent Moon for the Month of Ramadan 1447 AH pic.twitter.com/UsRVrrGys0 — وزارة الأوقاف والشؤون الدينية - سلطنة عُمان (@meraoman) February 11, 2026

2- Australia

The Australian Fatwa Council and Grand Mufti Dr. Ibrahim Abu Mohamad confirmed the Thursday start. While fasting begins at dawn on Thursday, communal Taraweeh prayers will begin after sunset on Wednesday, February 18.

Commencement of The Holy Month of Ramadan I 1447H – 2026 Following extensive consultations with the Imams from the Australian Fatwa Council, the Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad wishes to make the following statement regarding the Holy Month of Ramadan 1447H -… pic.twitter.com/j41eixc8v4 — Australian National Imams Council (@ImamsCouncil) February 12, 2026

3- Turkey

The Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs stated that the moon will not be visible from any location in the Islamic world or the Americas on Tuesday, leading to an expected start date of February 19.

4- Singapore

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) also confirmed a Thursday start, following a review of the lunar horizon by the Office of the Mufti.

The Science of the Crescent Moon

The Islamic calendar is lunar-based, meaning each month begins with the sighting of the hilal, or the thin crescent of the new moon. Because the lunar year is roughly 11 days shorter than the solar Gregorian year, the timing of Ramadan shifts annually.

In 2026, astronomical data shows that the moon will not have sufficient altitude or elongation to be seen on Tuesday evening. This creates a rare consensus among several nations well in advance, as they prioritize "scientific certainty" over traditional physical scouting when the two conflict. Ramadan 2026 Date in India: When Will Ramzan Begin?

Four Methods of Determination

The start of Ramadan often differs by 24 hours between regions due to varying theological and scientific methodologies. Generally, countries follow one of four distinct approaches:

Local Physical Sighting (Ru’yah): Traditionalists rely on the naked eye or telescopes to spot the moon after the Maghrib (sunset) prayer.

Astronomical Calculations: Some nations, such as Turkey, use pre-calculated scientific data to set the calendar years in advance, ensuring administrative predictability.

The Hybrid Approach: A common middle ground where calculations determine if a sighting is possible, but a final announcement is only made if a human observer confirms the moon's presence.

The Standard/Follow Method: Regions without a central Islamic authority or those in extreme geographic locations (such as research stations in Antarctica) often follow the timing of Makkah or the nearest Muslim-majority country.

Preparing for the Holy Month of Ramadan 2026

With the start date now solidified in several regions, millions of Muslims are preparing for a month defined by fasting from dawn to sunset, increased charity, and spiritual reflection.

While countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates typically wait until the eve of the expected date to make an official announcement based on local sightings, the current astronomical consensus suggests a near-universal start for the majority of the world on February 19.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Religious Committees). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).