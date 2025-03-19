Peshawar, Mar 19 (PTI) At least four children died and six others were injured on Wednesday when the wall of a religious seminary collapsed in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The tragic incident occurred in Aka Khel, Mada Khel area where the dilapidated wall of the madrasa collapsed due to strong winds, resulting in the death of four children and serious injuries to six others.

Rescue sources say that the injured have been shifted to Peshawar after receiving first aid.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expressed sorrow over the death of four children and directed the district administration to take necessary steps to provide relief and assistance to the affected families.

