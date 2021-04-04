Naypyitaw [Myanmar], April 4 (ANI): Myanmar military's severe crackdown on anti-coup protests continued as four more people died when security forces opened fire in Monywa township and other areas.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), the main strike occurred in Monywa township where three civilians including a man serving in the People's Defense Team were killed.

As of Saturday, a total of 557 people have been killed since the February 1 coup, while 2,658 people have been arrested.

In a brutal crackdown on a strike in Mon State, a man injured in his chest was forcibly dragged to the military vehicle and a woman injured in her stomach was reportedly snatched by the military while being taken to the hospital by the people.

"The terrorist junta group use live ammunition during the day and night, they capture and violently assault. Community guards in quarters, especially youths from strikes defence teams have been captured," the AAPP said.

The non-profit reported that the junta is intimidating whistleblowers who are revealing mass atrocities to the international community.

On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election.

At least 114 protesters were killed by the junta in the deadliest attack last week, including a 13-year-old who was shot in her house after the armed forces opened fire in residential areas of Meikhtila.

Since the coup, the terrorist group has committed mass atrocities and war crimes. They daily arrest, disrespect human dignity, prohibit the right to medical treatment of the injured person, drag away dead bodies, torture, arbitrarily interrogate and open fire on ambulance and charity vehicles, raid hospitals and clinics, said AAPP.

The US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals and entities affiliated with Myanmar's military, as well as some of Myanmar's conglomerates. The international community has broadly condemned the violence in Myanmar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)