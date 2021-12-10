Tuxtla Gutierrez (Mexico), Dec 10 (AP) A cargo truck jammed with Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing an estimated 49 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported said.

An official at the Chiapas state civil defense office confirmed a preliminary estimate of 49 dead and 37 injured.

Also Read | Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Mourns CDS General Bipin Rawat's Demise.

It is not unusual for freight trucks in Mexico to be carrying so many people in migrant-smuggling operations in southern Mexico.

The crash occurred on a highway leading toward the Chiapas state capital. Photos from the scene showed victims strewn across the pavement and inside the truck's freight compartment. (AP)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination for Children: Germany's Vaccination Panel Approves Shots for Kids Aged 5-11 Years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)