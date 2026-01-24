Ankara [Turkiye], January 24 (ANI/WAM): A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the district of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, western Turkiye, at dawn today.

Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.04 kilometres below the surface, confirming that no human or material losses had been recorded and noting that field survey operations are ongoing.

Ali Yerlikaya, Turkiye's Minister of the Interior, said in a post on the Turkish platform En Sosyal that the relevant teams had immediately begun field assessments to determine whether there were any casualties or material damage.

It is noteworthy that a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the district of Sindirgi on 27th October last year without resulting in any human losses. (ANI/WAM)

