Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], January 30 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Taking to Twitter, NCS said the earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan's capital around 5.20 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 30-01-2023, 05:19:37 IST, Lat: 39.84 & Long: 82.28, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 726km ESE of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan," NCS said in a tweet.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

