Mumbai, December 21: Haseen Mastan Mirza, daughter of late underworld don Haji Mastan, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking justice in a case of alleged abuse and property theft. She claimed that her maternal uncle's son, whom she was forcefully married to in 1996, raped her, abused her, and stole her identity to claim her property. She has also alleged that the person was also married 8 eight times before her. Haseen, who claims to be the daughter of the late don Haji Mastan, was a minor at the time, alleges she was pressured into the marriage and suffered immense trauma, attempting suicide three times.

"I have requested Amit Shah, Modi ji, so many things are happening, rape, murder, every day, some or the other thing is happening. Just like it has happened with me, rape, attempt to murder, there was child marriage, my property was taken, and my identity was concealed. So I had said that if the law is strict, then the people will be scared of committing crimes," Haseen Mastan Mirza told ANI. Haseen's appeal comes after a video she posted on Instagram last week, highlighting her ongoing struggle for justice, in which she again appealed to PM Modi and Amit Shah, saying she has not received justice for years. ‘Mera Dawood Ibrahim Se Koi Lena Dena Nahi’: Actress-Turned-Spiritual Guru Mamta Kulkarni Issues Clarification After Viral Video Shows Her Defending Underworld Don – WATCH.

She praised PM Modi's triple talaq law but requested stricter laws for immediate justice in such cases, adding that the religious law was being misused in Islam. "The triple talaq law is very good; that was a good law made by PM Modi, I was there at that time. In Islam, the triple talaq was being misused. The way Modi ji passed the bill, and the blessings of women are with him that he relieved them of such a law," she said. The case pertains to alleged rape, attempt to murder, and stealing her property against the person she was allegedly forcefully married to, who was her maternal uncle's son in 1996.

Talking about her ordeal, she said that she has received little support as an adult, and during her time of being allegedly abused, she was just a kid. "I want the person who has done so much crime, has raped a child, left her to die...Even the police were asking, 'What were you doing then?' Today I am an adult, and no one is supporting me; back then, I was a kid. When I was thrown out of the house, no one supported me," she said. The case has sparked attention, with Haseena seeking support and protection. Haji Mastan, a notorious Mumbai underworld figure, died on June 25, 1994, of cardiac arrest.

She further expressed sadness and appealed to the people not to drag her father's name, as this is her personal case, which happened two years after her father's death. "Firstly, I want to say that I feel really bad when I see my father being called like this, when I see such headlines. Ofcourse, I am his daughter, so name is taken, but I feel bad when there are such comments, but I am a daughter later, but he is Haji Mastan, I follow him, his ethics, however he lived his life," she said. "But this is not my father's story; it is not that I am his daughter that this is happening. This has happened after his demise. All this has happened. They say he has earned money that way and in other ways. But he has done good work his whole life, that is why I am standing in front of you safely. People have tried to kill me before," she added.

Talking about her alleged forceful marriage to her relative, she added, "I had a child marriage, my identity was concealed, I was raped, and there was an attempt to murder. I was married to my maternal uncle's son. This incident happened in 1996. He raped me for property. I found out two years later that my father had passed away. I also attempted suicide three times. A law should be made that provides immediate justice!" She said that she was put under immense pressure to accept the marriage, with her mother being pressured too. As she was being kept away from her family, she had not even realised that her father had died, only finding out about it 2 years later.

"At that time, I was alone, the whole family was on my head, asking me what had happened. I had said that I would go to my baba (father), but two years later, I got to know he had passed away. After that, I thought there was no option at all. I ran away to a friend's house, and the next day I came back home. Mom cried, and I cried. After month one, my mom was pressured again," she said. Haji Mastan Mirza, born in Tamil Nadu, was an underworld don in Mumbai. His main business was connected to real estate and maritime smuggling. He is said to have worked with another mob boss, Dawood Ibrahim, and to be connected to other underworld figures. He was known to be a businessman and a "deal-maker" too. He was also known to be meeting with various Bollywood actors.