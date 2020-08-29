Beijing, Aug 29 (PTI) Five persons were killed and four others trapped after a restaurant collapsed in north China's Shanxi province on Saturday, authorities said.

The accident took place at around 9:40 AM in Xiangfen county in the city of Linfen.

So far, 33 people have been brought out, including one dead and one seriously injured, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescuers were searching for those trapped in the debris of the collapsed two-story building, the report added.

The reason for the collapse was not immediately known.

