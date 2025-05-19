San Juan, May 19 (AP) Five people were killed along the border that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti in what authorities say is a suspected drug trafficking case.

Police said they are looking for three suspects accused of opening fire on the victims on Sunday and fleeing with an unknown amount of drugs and money.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi Says AI Will Reshape Jobs, Provide New Opportunities for Skilled Professionals.

Two others were injured in the shooting that occurred in the border town of Dajabón in the northwest Dominican Republic. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)