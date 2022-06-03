Kyiv [Ukraine], June 3 (ANI): As the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered its fourth month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 50 embassies have resumed operations in Kyiv, Ukraine, and termed it a testament to their faith in the country's victory.

Zelenskyy on Thursday said that this is important news not just practically, but also symbolically. "Every new embassy that returns to our capital is a testament to our faith in our victory," Zelensky said, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Also Read | Joe Biden Urges US Congress to Ban Assault-Style Weapons, Pass ‘Red Flag’ Laws, Other Measures to Curb Gun Violence.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Poland, would resume its operation in Kyiv from May 17.

"The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv w.e.f. 17 May 2022," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden May Visit Saudi Arabia in Late June: Reports.

The Embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on March 13 due to the deteriorating security situation in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

While conveying the decision to temporarily relocate the embassy to Poland, MEA had said the situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland," the MEA had said.Russia started its military operation in Ukraine in the last week of February this year which resulted in a large-scale humanitarian situation. Under operation Ganga, India had facilitated the safe return of 22,500 Indian nationals, most of them students, studying in various universities in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US officially resumed its operations at the US Embassy in Kyiv on May 18 after shutting down it for three months, just days before Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.Price said that when they suspended the operation, they made it clear that even though they are relocating the US Embassy personnel for their safety, this would not stop their engagement and support for Ukrainian people, government and civil socities as well as allies and partner.

"We underscored our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledged to continue our assistance, and started working toward the day we could return to Kyiv," read the statement.

State Department Spokesperson stated that the Ukrainian people, with their security assistance, have defended their homeland from Russia's unprovoked aggression, and this is the result that "the Stars and Stripes are flying" over the Embassy once again.

"We stand proudly with, and continue to support, the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country from the Kremlin's brutal war of aggression," Price said in a statement.

He further stated that additional measures have been taken to increase the safety of colleagues who are returning to Kyiv and have enhanced the security measures and protocols.

"We are committed to confronting the challenges ahead. The war rages on. Russia's forces inflict death and destruction on Ukrainian soil every day. Millions of Ukrainians are displaced from their homes and mourn the loss of their loved ones. With the strength of purpose, we reaffirm our commitment to the people and government of Ukraine, and we look forward to carrying out our mission from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv," according to the statement.

Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "The Stars and Stripes fly again over Embassy Kyiv. I can announce that we have officially resumed Embassy operations in Ukraine's capital. We stand proudly with the government and people of Ukraine as they bravely defend their country from Putin's brutal invasion. Slava Ukraini!"

Russia started its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. This large-scale operation has reportedly resulted in a humanitarian crisis, leading to crippling sanctions from Western countries targeting Moscow's high-profile individuals and companies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)