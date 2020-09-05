Beijing [China], August 05 (ANI/Sputnik): Around 50,000 people in a number of countries are participating in phase 3 clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company said on Saturday in a press release.

"The third phase of clinical trials of the inactivated CNBG vaccine against COVID-19 is significantly accelerating, and clinical trials are already underway in several countries, including Bahrain, UAE, Morocco, Peru, Argentina, with about 50,000 people participating," the CNGB said.

Also Read | Shaheena Shaheen Baloch, Pakistani Journalist, Shot Dead in Turbat.

Media reported in July that phase 3 trial of CNBG's vaccine would also be also held in Uzbekistan, and Pakistan has expressed interest in holding clinical trials as well.

Another Chinese vaccine, developed by the Sinovac company. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally: India Crosses Brazil, Becomes Country With 2nd Highest Caseload, Shows Worldometers Tracker.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)