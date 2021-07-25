Guangzhou [China], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of six people have been detained by local police in connection with a tunnel flooding accident that killed 14 in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, the municipal government said on Saturday.

The construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of Zhuhai's Xingye expressway, flooded on July 15, trapping 14 workers.

More than 2,400 rescue workers and over 200 rescue vehicles were dispatched to the scene. The narrowness of the tunnel and complicated hydrological, geological and meteorological conditions complicated rescue work, according to sources from the on-site rescue headquarters.

All those trapped were confirmed dead after a week of rescue efforts. (ANI/Xinhua)

