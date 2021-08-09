Nanning [China] August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Eight people were killed and five others injured after a boat capsized off the coast of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Monday morning, local authorities said.

The accident happened in the offshore area of Beihai's Tieshangang District when the vessel, with more than 30 people on board, was returning from a fishing trip, according to Mo Huafu, chief of the district.

The injured people are receiving medical treatment. Search and rescue efforts are still underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

