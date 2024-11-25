Manama [Bahrain], November 25 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today chaired the 12th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee, held in Manama. The Bahraini side was led by Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Abdullah bin Touq Almarri, Minister of Economy; Noura bint Mohammed Alkaabi, Minister of State; Sultan bin Saif Alneyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State; and other senior representatives from both countries.

In his opening remarks, the UAE Top Diplomat emphasised on the deep bonds of fraternity, friendship, and collaboration between the two nations. He highlighted that the meeting reflects the strong and enduring relationship between the UAE and Bahrain, which, he said, is supported and nurtured by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

"This patronage and support have served as a key motivator for our efforts and shared aspirations to elevate our strategic relations and diversify areas of bilateral cooperation between both sides," Abdullah said.

"The United Arab Emirates has always considered and continues to consider Bahrain a strategic partner across all fields. Bahrain is an integral and deeply rooted part of the journey of progress and prosperity in the Arabian Gulf and the entire region."

He pointed out that the continued periodic convening of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee reflects "the commitment of both countries to work together, as opportunities and achievements are explored, challenges and outstanding issues in various fields are discussed, and the best possible opportunities are always sought to serve both countries. This approach also reflects our shared desire to create innovative solutions to overcome challenges and transform them into tangible achievements that serve the interests of the peoples of both countries."

Abdullah stated that UAE-Bahrain ties transcend mere figures, representing a shared destiny and ambitious goals. He noted that non-oil trade between the two countries exceeded USD 7.5 billion in 2023 and emphasised the UAE's desire to strengthen partnerships with Bahrain across industries such as trade, renewable energy, transportation, infrastructure, and services.

He added, "We continuously aspire to expand our partnership base with our brothers in Bahrain across all sectors, including industry, trade, renewable energy, transportation, infrastructure, and services. We in the United Arab Emirates believe in the necessity of cooperation with our brothers and key partners within various international institutions and multilateral platforms. Therefore, we look forward to continuing mutual support for the nominations of both our countries in international institutions and forums, in addition to strengthening our partnerships in multilateral work."

At the conclusion of his remarks, Abdullah addressed Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, saying: "My brother Bu Rashid, I always take great pleasure in meeting you and am honoured to work with you and your team. I extend my gratitude to the teams whose efforts have been instrumental in ensuring the success of this session of the Joint Committee. I am positive you will continue your efforts so that we continue working together to serve and advance our two countries."

At the conclusion of the Committee's work, Abdullah and Al Zayani signed the minutes of the 12th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee.

Additionally, the two top diplomats witnessed the signing of four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and an executive programme between the two countries.

The signed Memorandums of Understanding included the following:

- MoU on strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in civil aviation, signed by Abdullah bin Touq Almarri, Minister of Economy, and Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications.

- MoU on bilateral cooperation and the exchange of financial and economic policies and expertise, signed by Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary of the International Financial Relationship Sector at the Ministry of Finance, and Engineer Nawaf Al-Sayed Hashim Al-Sada, Assistant Undersecretary for International Cooperation Affairs at the Ministry of Finance and National Economy, Bahrain.

- MoU on cooperation in enhancing competitiveness, signed by Hanan Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), and Faisal Issa Hamad, Assistant Undersecretary for Competitiveness and Economic Indicators at Bahrain's Ministry of Finance and National Economy.

- MoU on cooperation in training and developing government competencies, signed by Yasser Ahmed Al Naqbi, Director General of Abu Dhabi School of Government, affiliated to Department of Government Enablement, and Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Director General of the Institute of Public Administration in Bahrain.

An executive programme for cooperation in the tourism sector was signed by the UAE Minister of Economy, and Fatima bint Jafar Alsairafi, Bahrain's Minister of Tourism. (ANI/WAM)

