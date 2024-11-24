San Juan, November 24: Gunmen opened fire early Sunday at a bar in southeast Mexico, killing six people and injuring at least five others, according to local media reports. The shooting took place in the coastal province of Tabasco, which is struggling with a recent increase in violence.

Public Safety Secretary Omar García Harfuch said on X that the shooting happened in Villahermosa and that federal authorities are working with local officials to help solve the crime. Mexico Shooting: 10 Killed, 7 Injured After Gunmen Open Fire at Local Bar in Queretaro, 1 Arrested.

Gunmen Open Fire at Bar in Tabasco (Viewer Discretion Required)

Brutal ataque armado en un icónico bar en #Villahermosa, #Tabasco (México)🇲🇽 La madrugada de este domingo, un grupo armado irrumpió en el local dejando por lo menos seis muertos y dos heridos. pic.twitter.com/QWZAqANbTG — Radio Récord 106.5 fm (@record1065) November 24, 2024

Mexico Mass Shooting

"Villahermosa" es TENDENCIA por el brutal ataque armado en "Antro Dbar", un icónico bar en #Villahermosa, Tabasco. La madrugada de este domingo, un grupo armado irrumpió en el local dejando por lo menos seis muertos y dos heridos. pic.twitter.com/rXyFfBc5lH — ¿Por qué es TENDENCIA México? (@tendenciamexic) November 24, 2024

No arrests were reported, and it wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Videos posted on social media show people fleeing the bar while some survivors stayed with the victims as police arrived. Sunday's attack was the latest violent incident to occur as a new president inherits a whirlwind of violence. North Carolina Shooting: US Police Issues Alert After Unidentified Shooter Targets Cars on I-40 in Wake County.

Earlier this month, gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring 13. The attack took place in the historic city centre of Querétaro in a region that until recently had long been spared the violence seen in neighbouring states like Guerrero.

