Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for joint cooperation between the UAE and the UN and ways to enhance and support their programmes in various fields.

Also Read | Wuhan Marathon Postponed Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases in China.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern, including climate change and the importance of strengthening collective international action to mitigate the effects of climate change and find solutions to enhance sustainability globally.

Sheikh Abdullah and Amina Mohammed discussed the UN's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships, exchanging expertise and experiences, dealing with the most pressing global challenges, and supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable development worldwide.

Also Read | Afghanistan: ISIL Claims Responsibility for Detonating Power Pylon in Kabul That Cut Main Electricity Line.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's unwavering support for the UN and all its ambitious programmes, through which it aspires to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) to serve humanity as a whole.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)