Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 7 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi City Municipality, under its Environment, Health, and Safety Department, has launched a campaign targeting the cleaning of new construction sites in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative aims to elevate the aesthetic appeal, safeguard the environment, and ensure the well-being of workers and community members alike. It underscores the significance of eliminating environmental pollutants, construction debris, and waste from these sites while fostering environmental responsibility among developers, consultants, and contractors.

This campaign is part of the broader unified initiative, "Umm Saeed," spearheaded by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and is in alignment with National Environment Day objectives. (ANI/WAM)

