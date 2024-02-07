Quetta, February 7: At least 25 people were killed and over 40 others injured on Wednesday in two separate explosions targeting election candidates in Balochistan province, just a day before general elections in Pakistan, local media reported. The first attack claimed at least 15 people's lives while over 30 were injured after an explosion took place outside an independent candidate's office in Balochistan's Pishin while the second blast took place outside the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) office in the Killa Saifullah district, Geo News reported.

At least 12 people were killed and over 30 others injured in an explosion outside an independent candidate party's office in Balochistan's Pishin, Geo News reported. The blast took place outside the political office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Pishin's Khanozai area. Kakar is contesting elections from NA-265 constituency and Balochistan Assembly constituencies - PB-47 and PB-48. Balochistan: Nine Grenade Attacks in Quetta, Target Election Offices of Candidates and Polling Stations Ahead of Pakistan General Polls.

The injured have been shifted to the Tehsil Hospital Khanozai, while the bodies have also been transferred, the hospital's MS Habib told Geo News. Habib said most of the injured are in critical condition. Following the blast, an emergency has been imposed across hospitals in Quetta for which additional staff has also been called.

He added that operation theatres with the staff are ready to treat injured at the Trauma Centre, Civil Hospital, BMC, Benazir and Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The independent candidate was not present inside his office when the explosion took place in PP-47 in Pishin. Pakistan Bomb Blast: Deadly Bomb Explosion Targets Imran Khan’s PTI Poll Rally in Balochistan, Leaves Four Dead (Watch Videos).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken note of the blast and sought report from Balochistan chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Geo News reported.

A spokesperson for the ECP said directives have been issued to take action against those involved in such incidents. Speaking with Geo News, Kakar said that the blast happened in a motorcycle outside his election office.

