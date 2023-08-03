New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The advance recce teams of the G20 countries visited the Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi on Tuesday as detailed discussions were held on the logistical arrangements.

The G20 Summit which is set to take place next month in the national capital will have distinguished guests for the summit.

Taking to Twitter, the Official Account of India's G20 Presidency wrote, "G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi taking concrete shape! Special briefings organised for Advance Teams from the #G20 and invitee countries & organizations at the iconic Bharat Mandapam."

"Detailed discussions held on the logistical arrangements as New Delhi gears up to host the distinguished guests for the Summit. #G20India," the tweet added.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

With more than 12,300 delegates from over 110 nations, the in-person participation in India's G20 Presidency is the largest ever hosted by any G20 country so far.

Throughout India's Presidency, more than 200 meetings in around 60 cities across India are still being planned, making it the widest geographical spread.

Moreover, under its G20 Presidency, India announced Srinagar as the venue for the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting which took place from May 22-24.

Among the 15 institutions in the country chosen to host Youth-20 and Civil -20 events which were organised in connection with India's G-20 Presidency, the University of Kashmir (KU) was one of them. It's for the first time in the past 70 years that J-K hosted an international event like G-20. (ANI)

