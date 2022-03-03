Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): Afghan border security personnel continued their aggressive attitude, cross border violations and disregard of mutually agreed and established procedures along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Durand Line, local media reported.

The aggressive attitude continues even after the Pakistan authorities on February 25 conveyed to Kabul that their Military Liaison Officers were present at Kabul and Border Coordination Centers at Torkham and Chaman, reported local media.

They were posted to provide military to military links and facilitate day to day coordination, management of border issues and provision of cross border support.

According to the Pakistani side, these actions by Afghan security personnel against Pakistan Military were against the spirit of mutually agreed SOPs and cooperation mechanisms, reported local media.

Islamabad had already suggested to the Afghan authorities to resolve all border alignment issues through the formulation of a Joint Committee and requested to stop construction in contentious areas/divided villages till the resolution of the issues, but no response had apparently been received from the Afghan side.

On their part, Afghan authorities have expressed concern over recent violations of Afghan air space and firing with heavy weapons on Afghan security force by the Pakistani Army, reported the local media.

They have underscored that Pakistani reconnaissance aircraft/drones violated Afghan airspace during Jan-Feb, 2022, and patrolled in the areas along the Durand line.

Border tensions have risen since the Taliban's return to power last year, with Pakistan alleging terrorist groups are planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani terrorists and are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line, reported The Frontier Post.

Differences between the Taliban and Pakistan continue to persist over the issue of the Durand Line and bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Taliban are turning hostile over the issue of Durand Line and cross-border "terror activities" of groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) against Islamabad.

Pakistan intends to bring the tribal areas near the Durand Line under its control and complete its Durand barbed wire fencing.

Following deadly attacks on Pakistani troops, the Pakistani military has launched an operation along the Durand Line near Afghanistan.

Notably, the Taliban have not accepted the Durand Line as the 'official' boundary between Afghanistan and Pakistan. (ANI)

