Kabul [Afghanistan], February 9 (ANI): An Afghan businessman from Faryab province was killed by his kidnappers three months after receiving USD 50,000 of ransom, local media reported.

Hafizullah was a carpet seller and had been abducted three months ago in the Andkhoy district of Faryab province. His body was found inside a well in the Andkhoy.

Reportedly, the kidnappers killed Hafizullah even after receiving USD 50,000 from his family to free him.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August last year.

A month later in September, they formed an interim government which the international community is refusing to recognise unless their concern over rights issues is met. (ANI)

