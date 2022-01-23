Kabul [Afghanistan], January 23 (ANI): Afghanistan exports have been suffering due to lack of air transit as air corridors have been suspended according to the statement of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

According to ACCI officials, the suspension of flights via air corridors has created challenges in exporting merchants' goods abroad. The officials said they have been trying to solve the problem, but have made no progress to date, according to Tolo News.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Qinghai Province.

"ACCI had been trying to bring facilities and easiness, but so far, there is no progress," ACCI's deputy head Khairuddin Mayel said.

Before the collapse of the former government, Afghan goods used to be transported out of the country to world markets through air corridors from airports in four provinces: Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh and Herat, according to Tolo News.

Also Read | Xi Jinping Himself is a Risk to the Chinese Economy, Says Report.

Meanwhile, a number of traders urged the Taliban to solve the problem and facilitate the export of goods to world markets via air corridors.

Further, according to ACCI, currently, only the air corridor between Afghanistan and China is active, and so far 1,500 tons of pine nuts have been exported to China in cargo flights.

ACCI's statistics show that in the past five years, 1,800 flights transported goods valued at USD 600 million through air corridors to a number of countries including India, the United Arab Emirates, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany, according to Tolo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)