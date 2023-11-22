New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): As India is ready to hold a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday, African envoys have hailed New Delhi's presidency.

In a video posted on X by G20India with the caption, "As we gear up for the Virtual #G20 Leaders' Summit, listen to what resident African Ambassadors have to say about #G20India!", the Ambassador of Angola to India, Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha said that India has played an important role in addressing global health challenges.

"India's contribution has been integral to the success of the global guiding and I would like to take a moment tp praise India's pivotal role in leadership in addressing global health challenges, promotion of sustainable development and promotion of digital transformation," he said on Tuesday.

While, the Ambassador of Eritrea to India, Alem Tsesaye Woldemariam, who is also the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in India said, "India's G20 Presidency has been pivotal in advancing the interests of the Global South and forging a more inclusive world order."

Separately, African envoy, M Aloys Bizindavyi (Ambassador of Burundi to India) thanked India for voicing its support for the African Union (AU) to become a permanent member of the G20.

"The Govt of Burundi thanks the govt of India for rising in the support of the voice of our African continent to become a full member of the G20," Bizindavyi said.

"Africa to have this opportunity to join this family is indeed something that we Indians will never forget about India," Nigeria's Ambassador in India (Chair of ECOWAS), Ahmed Sule said.

On September 10 at the closing ceremony of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit prior to the conclusion of India's G20 Presidency on November 22.

The virtual G20 Leaders' Summit will be chaired by PM Modi. Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited.

The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and action points from the New Delhi Summit, and review developments that have happened since then. (ANI)

