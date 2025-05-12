Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 12 (ANI): Showcasing its commitment to cutting-edge technology, the UAE's advanced interactive pavilion, featuring prominent media institutions and national research centres, is a key highlight at this year's Arab Media Forum in Kuwait. The pavilion demonstrably integrates Artificial Intelligence, aligning with the forum's 20th edition theme: "Media Challenges in the Era of Technological Advancement and Digital Transformation."

The UAE Media Pavilion offers an interactive knowledge experience that merges AI technologies with hologram displays, showcasing the key milestones in the development of national media--from its inspiring beginnings to its advanced present, and looking ahead to ambitious future visions aimed at building a more impactful and inclusive media ecosystem.

The pavilion stands out for its use of intelligent display technologies, allowing visitors to engage with media content in an innovative visual format that combines interactive storytelling with modern technology. This reflects the UAE's commitment to adopting AI tools to enhance media content and elevate audience engagement.

The pavilion focuses on three pivotal phases in the journey of Emirati national media:

-"The Beginnings" - Highlighting how Emirati media mirrored the voice of the Union, conveying messages of identity and belonging during the foundation period.

-"An Advanced Media Ecosystem" - Showcasing the current phase, which integrates modern infrastructure, professional content, and a comprehensive strategic vision supported by the UAE's core values of tolerance, openness, and positive influence. Today, the UAE has become a central player in the regional media landscape, a magnet for global productions, and an interactive hub connecting Arab and international media talents.

-"The Media of the Future" - Illustrating the UAE's aspirations to foster innovation, invest in national talent, and strengthen regional and global media partnerships. This forward-looking vision aims to enhance the country's media presence by building systems that are agile and responsive to the challenges of the digital age.

The UAE Media Pavilion is drawing significant interest from visitors and technology enthusiasts, who expressed admiration for the evolution of the UAE's media sector. The pavilion provides a hands-on experience that demonstrates how AI is being integrated across various branches of the media, including data journalism and content creation.

The pavilion emerges as a pioneering platform at the Arab Media Forum, showcasing the latest AI-driven media applications. It underscores the UAE's dedication to adopting cutting-edge technologies in media and enhancing digital communication across the Arab world--aligned with the UAE wise leadership's vision and its pursuit of global leadership in advanced technologies. (ANI/WAM)

