Mont-de-Marsan [France], November 14 (ANI): Under the exercise Garuda 25, an Air Force contingent landed at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in France to participate in the bilateral air exercise with the French Air and Space Force from November 16-27.

The exercise aims to further enhance defence cooperation between both air forces.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said, "Exercise Garuda 25: An Indian Air Force contingent has landed at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, to participate in the bilateral air exercise with the French Air and Space Force from 16-27 Nov 25. Su-30 MKI aircraft of the IAF and Rafale fighters of the FASF will engage in a simulated combat environment, showcasing the prowess and professionalism of both Air Forces. The exercise will further enhance interoperability, foster exchange of best practices, and strengthen defence cooperation between the two Air Forces."

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation, which involves a strategic component, as per MEA.

India-France joint defence exercises have grown in scope and complexity over the years. The 20th edition of the Army to Army Staff Talks was held between India and France in Delhi from November 7 to 8, 2024.

The 17th round of Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks was held in New Delhi from February 6 to 7, 2024. The bilateral Army Exercise SHAKTI 2024 was conducted from 13 to 26 May 2024 at Umroi, Meghalaya, in India. This was the first time that the exercise saw participation of Air Force and Navy observers, MEA said in a statement.

French Air and Space Force (FASF) and IAF have been participating in bilateral Ex GARUDA till last year in 2023. This year, the IAF expanded the scope by inviting multiple nations in the form of a new exercise TARANG SHAKTI in lieu of Ex GARUDA.

FASF participated in this multilateral Ex Tarang Shakti Phase -I held at Air Force Station Sulur and Air Force Station Thanjavur from August 6-14, 2024. Sea Phase of naval exercise VARUNA 2024 was conducted from September 2-5, 2024, off the Coast of Toulon, France. IN P8I (Maritime Patrol and Recce Aircraft) was deployed at Istres (France) from September 1-4, 2024, to take part in Exercise VARUNA 2024.

French Aircraft Atlantique 2 participated in the multilateral exercise MILAN 2024, off the coast of Vishakapatnam. (ANI)

