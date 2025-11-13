Gaborone, November 13: Beginning a new chapter in India-Botswana cooperation in wildlife conservation, Botswana on Thursday donated eight cheetahs to India under Project Cheetah. The symbolic donation event took place during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu and her Botswana counterpart Duma Gideon Boko to the Mokolodi Nature Reserve during which the two leaders witnessed release of captured cheetahs originating from the Ghanzi region into the quarantine facility by experts from India and Botswana. "This event marks Botswana’s symbolic donation of eight cheetahs to India under Project Cheetah. This event signifies the beginning of a new chapter in India-Botswana cooperation in wildlife conservation," the President's Secretariat stated.

According to Cheetah Conservation Botswana (CCB), Botswana hosts one of the world’s largest populations of cheetahs, with an estimated population of approximately 1,700 individuals. This accounts for approximately 25 per cent of the world’s remaining wild cheetahs. Due to Botswana's location in the centre of southern Africa, this population is also crucial to facilitate connectivity between other regional populations. India's Project Cheetah is a landmark wildlife conservation initiative launched on September 17, 2022 aimed at reintroducing cheetahs to India after their extinction in the late 1940s and early 1950s. As the world's first intercontinental large wild carnivore translocation project, it operates under the umbrella of Project Tiger and aligns with the Cheetah Action Plan to restore and conserve the species. Efforts are underway to expand suitable habitats, ensuring long-term survival and ecological balance in India's grassland ecosystems. Botswana Hands over Eight Cheetahs to India During President Murmu's Historic Visit.

Later, Botswana Vice President Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe and Minister of International Relations Phenyo Butale called on President Droupadi Murmu in Gaborone, commending India on its notable development journey. During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening the enduring collaboration of two nations in strategic sectors. "In separate meetings, His Honor Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe, Vice President of Botswana and Hon’ble Dr. Phenyo Butale, Minister of International Relations, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Gaborone," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

"They both commended India on its notable development trajectory. Several issues of mutual interest were discussed in these meetings to further strengthen and deepen the enduring collaboration of India-Botswana in strategic sectors," it added. Earlier in the day, President Murmu addressed the members of Indian community and stressed that the ties between two nations are based on trust, respect and shared democratic values. While addressing members of Indian community, President Murmu said, "The relationship between India and Botswana is based on trust, respect, and shared democratic values. Today, I had a very productive discussion with President Boko of Botswana. We have decided that our countries will further cooperate in areas such as trade, education, health, digital technologies, agriculture, and renewable energy."

"Human resource development is a strong pillar of our cooperation. Many Botswana citizens have received training in India under India's ITEC and ICCR schemes. They are today playing a leading role in Botswana's development – ​​a testament to the depth of our relationship. India and Botswana are also close partners in the diamond sector, and we are expanding cooperation in new areas such as technology, defence and digital connectivity," she added. She thanked Indian community for the warm welcome in Botswana and said that the people of India living in Botswana are connected to India's soil, culture and values. Calling Indian community as living bridge of friendship between two nations, President Murmu said, "Despite staying away, you all remain deeply connected to India's soil, culture, and values...You are living bridges of friendship between India and Botswana. I am told that nearly 10,000 Indians are active here in various fields—education, health, accounting, business, and industry." Cheetah in India: Photo of 4 Baby Cheetahs Sitting on a Tree Branch in Kuno National Park Goes Viral.

"Your hard work, honesty, and dedication have earned you respect and affection in Botswana society. You have also played a vital role in local employment and skills development. I congratulate all of you for being proud representatives of India. Your spirit of social service and philanthropy is admirable. I am told that almost every week, the Indian community in Botswana gathers to organise social service or charitable events, whether supporting schools, organising health camps, or helping those in need – your compassion embodies the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' she added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2025 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).