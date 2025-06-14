Dubai, Jun 13 (AP) Air raid sirens have sounded across Israel ahead following an Iranian missile attack on the country.

The rumble of explosions could be heard throughout Jerusalem, and Israeli TV stations showed plumes of smoke rising in Tel Aviv after an apparent missile strike. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The army said dozens of missiles were launched.

The army has ordered residents across the country to move into bomb shelters. (AP)

