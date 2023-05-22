Sharjah [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail company in the emirate of Sharjah, has announced its participation in Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2023).

This biggest real estate show in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates is taking place from May 25 to 28, 2023, at the Sharjah Expo Centre.

Also Read | South Africa: Man Arrested for Porn Images with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Face Superimposed on Them.

As a key participant in the Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2023, Alef Group seizes the opportunity to unveil its latest projects, present ground-breaking concepts, and showcase innovative designs that epitomise the future of the regional real estate industry. Alef Group is set to showcase its notable projects, Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan, during the Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2023. These developments exemplify Alef Group's dedication to enhancing the investment sector in Sharjah. As an exclusive offer for visitors attending Acres 2023, Alef Group will present a special payment plan, including freehold options for both local and international visitors interested in the exhibition.

Alef Group expressed their delight in participating in the prestigious Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2023, recognising it as an exceptional platform to introduce their visionary projects, Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan, to the esteemed visitors of the exhibition.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi Fire: Six Killed, Seven Injured After Blaze Engulfs House in Al Moazaz Area, Cause Unknown.

With an unwavering dedication to fortifying the investment sector in Sharjah, Alef Group eagerly anticipates engaging with industry experts, prospective partners, and discerning investors. Together, they will share Alef Group's bright vision for the future of real estate in the region, emphasising sustainability, innovation, and community enrichment.

Al Mamsha Sharjah, sprawling across a majestic 3 million square feet, stands as the region's premier destination, offering a harmonious blend of residential buildings, open spaces, and pedestrian-friendly walkways. The project boasts an impressive array of retail stores and upscale cafes, providing an unparalleled experience to its residents and visitors alike. Premier residential options, ranging from studios to 1-3 bedroom units and duplexes, cater to diverse preferences.

Hayyan, 3.5-billion-dirham development spanning about 8.7 million square feet includes 1,882 villas units distributed over four different zones. A uniquely crafted natural villa community where you will love living for many years. Hayyan offers from 2-7-bedroom townhouses and villas in the green heart of Sharjah. Hayyan includes Sharjah's largest swimmable lagoon, allotments for organic edible gardens and 6 km of running and cycling tracks.

In essence, Hayyan offers an integrated and exceptional experience combining nature, green spaces, modern facilities, and various services that meet all needs in one place. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)