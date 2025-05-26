Kuwait City, May 26 (PTI) An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda arrived in Kuwait on Monday to highlight India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

The delegation arrived here from Bahrain.

"The All-Party delegation led by @PandaJay arrived in Kuwait carrying India's resolute message of #ZeroTolerance and #NewNormal against terrorism to be highlighted in its engagements in Kuwait," Embassy of India, Kuwait posted on X.

Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika received the delegation at the airport.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi, former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex-National chairperson of the National Commission for Women and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, and Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former foreign secretary, former Ambassador to the United States, Bangladesh & Thailand, are some other members of the delegation.

During their stay in Kuwait, the delegation will interact with senior dignitaries from the Kuwaiti government, prominent members of civil society, influencers, think tanks, media and a cross-section of the Indian diaspora.

The delegation earlier visited Bahrain and briefed Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa about the challenge of cross-border terrorism facing India and New Delhi's firm resolve to combat it.

It also met Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, the chairman of Shura Bahrain, the upper house of the legislative body of Bahrain and underscored India's resolve to fight against terrorism and strengthen bilateral ties.

As part of India's diplomatic outreach, seven multi-party delegations are travelling to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI

