Panama City [Panama], May 27 (ANI): An all-party delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, arrived in Panama City for a three-day visit after concluding their visit to Guyana. The delegation will be in Panama from May 27-29.

During the visit, the Members of Parliament will be interacting with Panamanian leadership and key interlocutors from media, strategic community, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Panama, according to Indian Embassy in Panama statement.

In a statement shared on X, Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Dr Shashi Tharoor, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, will be visiting the Republic of Panama from 27-29 May 2025 to convey India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

The delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, comprises Members of Parliament - Sarfaraz Ahmed, G M Harish Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Mallikarjun Devda, Milind Deora and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

In a statement, Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "The delegation will be interacting with Panamanian leadership and key interlocutors from media, strategic community, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Panama, underlining our strong message of unity and brotherhood as well as India's collective resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism."

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "Parliamentary delegation reached Panama. Ambassador received and welcomed the All Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr Shashi Tharoor, at the Airport. The delegation is in Panama to convey India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism."

Earlier in the day, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is part of the delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, described the visit to Guyana as "fruitful and productive."

He further stated that President Mohamed Irfaan Ali reaffirmed Guyana's support for India and also expressed interest in deepening economic cooperation.

While speaking to ANI, Sandhu said, "We had outstanding interactions with the President himself, and we were also invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. The President has been very clear as far as terrorism and support for India is concerned. He also discussed investments with the delegation. He showed a lot of interest in making Guyana a platform for Indian investments into the Caribbean and South America. We also had very good interactions with the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and other ministers. We also met the Vice-President. This has been a very fruitful and productive visit."

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the central government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by terrorists, in which 26 people were killed and several others were injured. (ANI)

