Beijing, May 27: Five people were killed and six others reported missing after an explosion rocked one of the largest chemical plants in China on Tuesday, generating a huge fireball and sending plumes of smoke hundreds of feet into the air. Nineteen people also sustained minor injuries in the accident, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the local emergency management bureau. The explosion took place at the workshop of the state-owned Shandong Youdao Chemical, the world's largest producer of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, located in Shandong province, the report said.

The plant, established in 2019 in Gaomi city, produces around 11,000 tonnes of pesticide a year and has a workforce of over 300 people, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. The explosion, whose cause is yet to be determined, took place around noon. Videos and photos posted on Chinese social media showed a huge mushroom cloud billowing out of the factory after the explosion. Emergency teams rushed to the chemical factory following the explosion, official media reported. Explosion Rocks Chemical Plant in China.

The Ministry of Emergency Management immediately dispatched a work team and specialised personnel, including firefighters, medical experts, and workplace safety specialists, to aid rescue efforts, Xinhua reported. A team of 232 firefighters has been sent to the scene. Locals said they were shaken by the intensity of the blast, which sent the window panes flying all around. China Blast: 5 Killed, 14 Injured in Explosion at Plant in Industrial Park of Yongcheng City in Henan.

China Chemical Plant Blast

💥 Five people are dead and six missing after an explosion at Shandong Youdao Chemical in Gaomi, Shandong province, China. The blast injured 19 others, created a giant fireball, and shattered nearby windows. The plant is the world’s largest producer of the pesticide… pic.twitter.com/6mB4aHs3U3 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) May 27, 2025

‼️A massive explosion has occurred at a chemical plant in China’s Shandong province The facility belongs to Shandong Youdao Chemical, the world’s largest producer of the pesticide chlorpyrifos. Following the blast, thick plumes of gray and orange smoke rose hundreds of meters… pic.twitter.com/QoBeFf7fZc — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 27, 2025

The provincial and local authorities have established a joint rescue command centre to coordinate efforts, focusing on searching for the missing, treating the injured, comforting families and monitoring the environment. Search and cleanup work at the scene is still ongoing, the Xinhua report said. Upon receiving the report of the blast, the Ministry of Emergency Management immediately dispatched a work team and specialised personnel, including firefighters, medical experts and work safety specialists, to aid local rescue efforts.

