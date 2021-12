Geneva [Switzerland], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): It is up to Polish authorities to investigate all claims made by a defected Polish soldier concerning the murders of migrants on the border with Belarus, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Senior Communications Officer Katerina Kitidi told Sputnik.

"We are aware of the media reports about a Polish soldier crossing the border to Belarus and about the allegations he has made. However, it is up to the concerned national authorities to investigate the reported incidents," Kitidi said.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: US To See 140 Million New COVID-19 Infections Between January-March 2022, Says Report.

On Thursday, a group of Belarusian border guards detained Polish soldier Emil Ciecko at the Tushemlya frontier post. The soldier admitted to being part of the Polish Border Guard and requested political asylum in Belarus in protest of what he described as the harsh treatment of refugees amassing at the common border, including killings of migrants and two volunteers assisting migrants in the area.

On Friday, Ciecko told Belarusian media that he witnessed two cases of Polish troops killing volunteers who tried to help migrants at the border. Polish Interior Ministry described the accusation about the murder of volunteers as "a story made of cardboard." (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Australian Astronomers Capture Black Hole Eruption at the Centre of Galaxy Centaurus A.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)