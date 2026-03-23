Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Public sentiment in the United States reflects growing concern over the economic impact of the ongoing conflict with Iran, with many Americans anticipating rising gas prices and a weakening economy in both the short and long term, reported CBS News.

According to a recent survey conducted by CBS News, people widely believe that the war is already affecting fuel costs and will continue to do so. Despite calls by the administration for patience, confidence in economic improvement remains low. A majority of respondents feel that the conflict will negatively impact the US economy, at least in the near term.

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The data also indicates that fears of a potential recession are resurfacing, alongside a noticeable decline in public perception of current economic conditions. This comes amid a sharp increase in the number of Americans who report noticing rising prices across essential goods, further intensifying economic anxiety.

On the question of sacrifice, most Americans do not believe they should be expected to bear higher gas prices as a consequence of the conflict. This resistance highlights broader concerns about the domestic cost of the war.

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Public evaluation of the conflict itself remains largely negative. Most Americans do not think the situation with Iran is going well so far. This sentiment is particularly strong among those who disapproved of the conflict from the outset. Many respondents expressed uncertainty, stating they have not received a clear explanation from the Trump administration regarding the objectives or expected duration of the war.

There is also skepticism about the outcomes. Many Americans do not see tangible benefits, either in terms of improving national security or strengthening the economy. As a result, the most widely supported goal among respondents is to bring the conflict to an end as quickly as possible.

At the same time, Americans identified other important objectives, including ensuring freedom for the Iranian people and preventing Iran from advancing its nuclear programme. However, a majority indicated that it would be unacceptable for the conflict to conclude with the current Iranian regime still in power.

Views remain divided on whether U.S. ground troops will be necessary, with opinions nearly evenly split. Meanwhile, only a little over a third of respondents believe the conflict will make the United States safer in the long run.

Support for the war remains strong among President Donald Trump's core base, particularly among MAGA Republicans, who continue to express confidence in his leadership and handling of the situation. However, beyond this group, approval is more limited and closely tied to individual perceptions of the president.

While Trump's overall approval rating has remained relatively stable in the low 40s, his ratings on handling the economy and inflation are comparatively weaker. In contrast, those who support the military action tend to believe it strengthens the US globally and enhances national security, while those opposed argue it may make the country less safe and prolong instability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)